iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

