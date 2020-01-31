iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

