iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.07. 897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,400. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $99.55 and a twelve month high of $125.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

