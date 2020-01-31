iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 206,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.