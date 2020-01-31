iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 309,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 147,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,515. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

