iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $239.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.23 and a fifty-two week high of $244.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

