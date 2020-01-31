IVRNET (CVE:IVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.03

IVRNET (CVE:IVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 34000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

IVRNET Company Profile (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, an application service provider, provides e-business applications on an outsource basis through the Ivrnet eServices network in North America. The company develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions, which facilitate automated interaction through phone network and the Internet.

