Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,774. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average is $145.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $153.44. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

