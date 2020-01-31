Jacobs & Co. CA Has $3.42 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. 8,863,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.