Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 12,715 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.