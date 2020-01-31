Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 128 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.45. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $164.70 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

