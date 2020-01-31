Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 401 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after buying an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,495,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,150,000 after acquiring an additional 106,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,158,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

