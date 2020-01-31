Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.47. 49,458,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,018,484. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

