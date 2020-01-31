Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.47. 49,458,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,018,484. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit