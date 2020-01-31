Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,266 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,006,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 410,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $131.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.