Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.