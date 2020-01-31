Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of IEX:IBKR opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

