Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,344 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 139,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 94,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

