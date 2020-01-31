Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,341 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.06 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

