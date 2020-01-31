Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 665 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

