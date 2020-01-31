Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 815 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,949 shares of company stock worth $57,291,234. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $277.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 136.77, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.81 and its 200 day moving average is $239.23. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $293.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

