Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. 2,101,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.