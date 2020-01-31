JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEC. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.21 ($31.64).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €24.30 ($28.26) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.54. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

