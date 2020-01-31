JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.04.

JD traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 12,066,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,486,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in JD.Com by 165.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

