JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.04.
JD traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 12,066,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,486,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in JD.Com by 165.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
