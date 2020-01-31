Jefferies Financial Group Comments on 3M Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of 3M in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $159.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. 3M has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

