Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 982,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 836,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 714,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

