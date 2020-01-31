JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Position Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 1,689,527 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after buying an additional 1,654,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $21,295,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

