John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $429,807.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $103,468.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,960.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,128 shares of company stock worth $1,200,413 over the last 90 days. 22.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.20. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $952.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.90.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

