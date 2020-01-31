John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 5.89%.
Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,779. The company has a market capitalization of $952.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.