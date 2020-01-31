John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,779. The company has a market capitalization of $952.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, VP Howard Brandeisky sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $174,326.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $699,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $103,468.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,960.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,128 shares of company stock worth $1,200,413. Company insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

