John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 95,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $3,923,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hologic from to in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,189. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

