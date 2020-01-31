John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.