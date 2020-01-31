Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.3-24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.57 billion.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.22.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

