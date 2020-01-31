Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,619 ($34.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,641 ($34.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,925.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,002.64. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 24.50 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Joan Braca purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.61) per share, for a total transaction of £71,475 ($94,021.31). Also, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, with a total value of £149,205 ($196,270.72). In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $22,141,440.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

