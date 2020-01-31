JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Shares Up 0%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, 3,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

