JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BBSA)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

BBSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

