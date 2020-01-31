JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Neutral

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

RUBY stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $642.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.27. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,725,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 614,759 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,543 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 202,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

