JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 195

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Shares of LON:QLT traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 170.15 ($2.24). The stock had a trading volume of 8,249,041 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.25. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.57 ($2.22). The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

