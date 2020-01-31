JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:JPST)

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,867,130 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

