Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Just Eat from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Just Eat alerts:

JSTLF stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Just Eat has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.