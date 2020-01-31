Just Eat’s (JE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 784.65 ($10.32).

Get Just Eat alerts:

Shares of JE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 866 ($11.39). 937,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a twelve month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 149.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 848.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 746.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.