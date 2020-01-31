Kendall Capital Management Sells 112 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

