Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 1,520 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.81. 9,180,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,590,327. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

