Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 12,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.95. 2,451,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

