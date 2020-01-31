Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $8,006,000. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $4,917,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,005,983. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

