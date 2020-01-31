Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

ADP stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.76. 105,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $138.13 and a 1 year high of $179.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.