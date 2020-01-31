Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

RDIV traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

