Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in BP were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 7,953,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. Analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

