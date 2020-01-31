Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 2,064 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 238,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

