Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) PT Raised to GBX 1,881

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,496.83 ($19.69).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded down GBX 19.15 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,243.85 ($16.36). The stock had a trading volume of 145,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The firm has a market cap of $824.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,469.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,404.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

