KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,485 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.32. 7,339,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

