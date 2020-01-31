KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,555.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 108.5% higher against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Exmo, Dcoin and Coinsbit. KickToken has a total market cap of $66.65 million and approximately $53,555.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.41 or 0.05870075 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128657 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002325 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 676,404,821,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,270,314,653 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, OOOBTC, Dcoin, Exmo, P2PB2B, Livecoin, YoBit, Bilaxy, BitMart, Gate.io, TOKOK, COSS, ABCC, Coinsbit, HitBTC, KuCoin, CoinBene and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

